Aug 14 Department store chain J.C. Penney
Company Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly
sales, helped by increased demand for household goods, apparel
and jewelry.
The company said its loss narrowed to $172 million, or 56
cents per share, in the second quarter ended August 2, from $586
million, or $2.66 per share a year earlier.
Sales rose to $2.79 billion from $2.66 billion. Same-store
sales rose 6 percent.
Shares of the company jumped 9 percent in extended trading
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)