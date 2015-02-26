(Adds graphic, shares, compares with estimates)
Feb 26 Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit
as it discounted more during the holiday season and invested in
store expansions.
The company's shares fell as much as 9.2 percent to $8.28 in
extended trading on Thursday. The stock has gained 53 percent in
the past year.
J.C. Penney posted a loss of $59 million, or 19 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a
profit of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier results included a one-time tax gain of $270
million.
Excluding items, J.C. Penney's earnings broke even on a per
share basis, compared with the average analyst estimate of a
profit of 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, whose rivals include Sears Holdings Corp
and Macy's Inc, said comparable sales at stores
open more than a year rose 4.4 percent in the holiday quarter.
Analysts had estimated a rise of 3.8 percent, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
The Plano, Texas-based company said it expected same-store
sales to grow 3-5 percent in the current quarter ended May,
compared with market estimates for 3 percent growth.
Total net sales rose 3 percent to $3.89 billion, helped by
higher demand for household goods, apparel and jewelry during
the holiday shopping season.
Analysts on average had expected sales of $3.87 billion.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Nayan Das in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)