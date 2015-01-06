(Adds details, background, updates shares)
Jan 6 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co
Inc said same-store sales for November-December rose 3.7
percent, offering a glimpse of what is expected to be the best
holiday season for retailers since 2011.
Shares of J.C. Penney, which showed signs of a rebound this
year after a failed attempt to move upmarket, jumped 20 percent
in extended trading.
U.S. retail sales rose 5.5 percent from the day after
Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve as solid demand for women's
apparel, jewelry and casual dining offset surprisingly sluggish
sales of electronics, MasterCard Inc said in its holiday
spending report.
J.C. Penney has been enjoying strong demand for home and
jewelry items and Sephora beauty products within its stores.
The company also said it expected current-quarter
comparable-store sales growth at the upper end of its previous
forecast of 2-4 percent.
The National Retail Federation, the industry's main trade
body, has forecast that retail sales will increase 4.1 percent
during November and December, the biggest jump since 2011.
J.C. Penney's shares closed up 1.8 percent at $6.5 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has lost about a
fourth of its value in the past six months.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)