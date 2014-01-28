BRIEF-Nexgo gets regulatory approval for private placement of shares
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for private placement of shares
PARIS Jan 28 Jcdecaux SA : * Shares rise 3.9 percent after Q4 results
March 22 Sunnic Technology & Merchandise Inc : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/sdcJMb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
