PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.

"For now, we decided not to reduce (investments) because sales are better than expected," chief executive Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters.

"We thought Brexit would impact sales, but we had a very good last quarter in England and we are having a good first quarter". (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Adrian Croft)