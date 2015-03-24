BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission said
on Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation into whether
French advertising company JC Decaux had received an
unfair advantage over competitors from tax and rent exemptions
in Brussels.
The Commission, which started its investigation following a
complaint from competitor Clear Channel Belgium, said it was
examining whether two measures by the Brussels authorities were
in line with state aid rules.
The first concerned advertising panels in the centre of
Brussels. JC Decaux had from 1984 to 1999 been able to use
panels in exchange for providing the city with litter bins, maps
and public lavatories. In 1999, it signed a subsequent contract
under which new panels would be installed and monthly rent paid.
The panels were to be removed progressively until the end of
2010. However, JC Decaux continued to use a number of the old
panels without paying tax or rent after they should have been
removed.
A second element of the investigation concerns JC Decaux's
exclusive concession for providing the city's Villo bike rental
system. The system is funded by user payments and advertising
panels linked to the bicycle stops. The region of Brussels also
granted the company certain tax and rent exemptions.
The Commission said companies could under certain conditions
receive compensation through state aid for the extra cost of
providing a public service, but this should not result in
overcompensation.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)