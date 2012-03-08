(Corrects dateline; also repeats to additional Reuters codes)

By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, March 8 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said it would resume dividend payments with a payout of 0.44 euros a share for 2011 after three years in which they were suspended to cope with the global downturn.

The move is also a sign of how the world's biggest outdoor ad group sees big acquisitions such as a long-mooted move to take over U.S. rival CBS Outdoor as unlikely in the short-term.

Last year, JCDecaux decided against paying a dividend even after posting strong profits and cash generation because it wanted to keep financial flexibility for acquisitions in the United States or Russia.

JCDecaux still relies on France, the UK and other European countries for roughly 70 percent of its revenue, although it has expanded in emerging markets in Asia in recent years.

The founding Decaux family has long said it would be willing to dilute its ownership stake, while keeping control, to allow it to expand in the crucial U.S. market.

The group's annual results for 2011 were largely in line with analysts' expectations, but growth slowed from a year earlier because of Europe's economic slowdown.

Core operating profit rose 4.8 percent to 582.1 million euros ($763.74 million), or 23.6 percent of revenue.

The group's net profit came in at 212.6 million euros, compared with 216 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The group had already published full-year revenue of 2.4 billion euros in January, for an organic growth rate of 5.7 percent in 2011.

JCDecaux, which competes with smaller rivals Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, signs contracts with local authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.

Outdoor advertising is seen by analysts as a promising growth niche in an industry being rapidly transformed by the Internet and the decline of traditional print media.

JCDecaux does not provide annual guidance but did predict organic growth of 3 percent for the first quarter despite ongoing macroeconomic worries in Europe.

"We remain confident in our capacity to outperform the media industry through our emerging market exposure, digital development and selective acquisition strategy," said Jean-Francois Decaux, chairman and co-chief executive, in a statement.

According to forecasts from market research group ZenithOptimedia, outdoor ads are expected to grow 5.2 percent in 2012, compared with 4.7 percent expected for the overall ad market. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)