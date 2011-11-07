* Q3 revenue 577 mln euros vs 572 mln forecast

* 'Street furniture' up 3.8 pct, transport unit up 11.9 pct (Adds background, details)

PARIS Nov 7 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux posted forecast-beating organic growth of 8.4 percent in the third quarter helped by strong sales at its transport division that places ads in airports and train stations.

Revenue was 577 million euros ($793 million) in the quarter, while analysts had been expecting 572 million, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The results were significantly ahead of management's earlier prediction for organic growth of 4 percent in the third quarter, in line with the second.

JCDecaux also gave a full year goal for the first time.

"While we remain cautious given the current market uncertainties, we expect organic revenue growth of around 5% for the full year," the company said in a statement.

JCDecaux, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor , signs contracts with cities and transport authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboard ads.

Its key "street furniture" business, which brings in half of revenue and has the highest margins of JCDecaux's business lines, provides items such as automatic toilets and bike rental systems to municipalities in exchange for ad space.

The street furniture unit grew 3.8 percent on a reported basis to 260.4 million euros in the third quarter, while the transport division grew 11.9 percent to 221.3 million.

Billboard sales slipped 4.3 percent to 95.4 million euros in the third quarter hurt by slower sales in European markets with the exception of France and the U.K., where demand held up better.

The results come after JCDecaux's main rival Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as a slowdown in Europe hurt revenue and expenses rose on site leases for digital advertisement displays.

Outdoor advertising is seen by analysts as a promising niche in an industry being rapidly transformed by the advent of the Internet and decline of traditional print media.

Like other ad groups though, JCDecaux's growth tends to track macroeconomic trends, and has faltered in Europe lately amid worries over the region's debt crisis.

JCDecaux's presence in emerging markets -- its second-largest market is China -- has helped it offset slower growth this year in its core European countries.

Shares of JCDecaux have declined about 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the media index is down almost 13 percent. Investors have penalised the shares in part for its large presence in Europe, where the economic outlook remains uncertain given the ongoing sovereign debt crisis.

JCDecaux shares closed up 1.5 percent to 19.53 euro per share on Monday in trading before the third-quarter figures were announced. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)