PARIS Nov 7 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux posted forecast-beating organic growth of 8.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by strong sales at its transport division that places ads in airports and train stations.

Revenue was 577 million euros ($793 million) in the quarter, while analysts had been expecting 572 million, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The results were significantly ahead of management's earlier prediction for organic growth of 4 percent in the third quarter, in line with the second.

JCDecaux also gave a full year target for the first time.

"While we remain cautious given the current market uncertainties, we expect organic revenue growth of around 5% for the full year," wrote the company in a statement. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)