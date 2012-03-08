PARIS, March 8 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said it will pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per share for 2011, resuming payouts after three years in which they were suspended to cope with the global downturn.

JCDecaux also posted core operating profit up 4.8 percent to 582.1 million euros ($763.74 million), or 23.6 percent of revenue, which was in line with analysts' expectations.

JCDecaux, which competes with smaller rivals Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, signs contracts with local authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.

The group's net profit came in at 212.6 million euros, compared with 216 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The group had already published full-year revenue of 2.4 billion euros in January, for an organic growth rate of 5.7 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)