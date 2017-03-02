March 2 French outdoor advertising company
JCDecaux reported on Thursday a 7-percent decrease in
full year adjusted operating profit, affected by integration
costs related to the CEMUSA acquisition and the contract
structure of its advertising franchise with Transport for
London.
The company reported a full year adjusted operating profit
of 646.5 million euros ($681 million). In January the company
reported adjusted revenue of 3.39 billion euros.
For the first quarter of 2017, the company expects organic
revenue growth to be slightly negative. Fourth quarter 2016
adjusted organic revenue fell 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.9493 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia)