May 4 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux sees a return to underlying revenue growth in its second quarter, following a 1 percent drop in the first three months of the year due to weakness in its transport and billboard markets.

The company said on Thursday it expected adjusted organic revenue growth - which strips out acquisitions, divestments and currency moves - to be "slightly positive" in April-June.

It noted low visibility and strong volatility, however, referring to French presidential and parliamentary elections and the lack of a real recovery in its Chinese business.

JCDecaux reported first quarter adjusted organic revenues of 757.6 million euros ($829.4 million).

