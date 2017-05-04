May 4 French outdoor advertising company
JCDecaux sees a return to underlying revenue growth in
its second quarter, following a 1 percent drop in the first
three months of the year due to weakness in its transport and
billboard markets.
The company said on Thursday it expected adjusted organic
revenue growth - which strips out acquisitions, divestments and
currency moves - to be "slightly positive" in April-June.
It noted low visibility and strong volatility, however,
referring to French presidential and parliamentary elections and
the lack of a real recovery in its Chinese business.
JCDecaux reported first quarter adjusted organic revenues of
757.6 million euros ($829.4 million).
($1 = 0.9134 euros)
(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Wout Vergauwen; Editing
by Mark Potter)