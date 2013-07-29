Hong Kong's C C Land in talks to buy Leadenhall Building in London
HONG KONG, March 1 Property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in "advanced discussions" regarding a potential acquisition of Leadenhall Building in London.
PARIS, July 29 JCDecaux reported on Monday a 5.5 percent rise in first-half net profit and said it expects a slight decrease in organic revenues in the third quarter.
The outdoor advertising group's net profit in the first six months of 2013 rose to 87.5 million euros ($116 million), while revenues rose 2 percent to 1.263 billion euros.
"As far as the third quarter is concerned, comparables will be tougher due to the strong positive impact that the 2012 London Olympic Games had on our activity in the U.K.," the company said in a statement.
"While visibility remains low and revenues somewhat volatile, we currently expect a slight decrease in organic revenues."
($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Patrick Graham)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service featuring U.S. broadcast networks and cable channels to attract young fans of online videos to a pay television package, YouTube executives said on Tuesday.
* FY net loss 734.9 million baht versus profit 57.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: