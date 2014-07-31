BRIEF-Diagnos says divesting mining division
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
PARIS, July 31 French outdoor advertising and street furniture group JCDecaux reported a 3.3 percent rise in first-half adjusted revenue to 1.3 billion euros (1.74 billion US dollar) on Thursday, but said organic growth would be slightly slower in the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.7465 euro) (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by James Regan)
* PIPL Business Advisors & Investment, GSPL Advisory & Investment requests co to consider amalgamation of PIPL and GSPL with co
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 WhatsApp and Telegram patched flaws in their popular instant messaging applications after security researchers showed that they could seize control of user accounts.