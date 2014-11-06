PARIS Nov 6 The world's biggest outdoor
advertising group JCDecaux posted 3.9 percent organic
sales growth in the third quarter, in line with analysts'
expectations, helped by strength in its business that puts ads
in train stations and airports.
The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller
rivals U.S.-based CBS Outdoor and Germany's Stroeer
Media, predicted that organic sales growth would be in
the "low single digits" in the fourth quarter, leading full-year
organic growth to be "slightly above" 3 percent.
JCDecaux's shares have fallen nearly 13 percent this year
largely over concerns about Europe's continuing weak economy,
underperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 Media Index, which
has risen by 0.5 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.8055 euro)
