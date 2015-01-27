PARIS Jan 27 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux posted fourth quarter organic sales growth of
3.6 percent - in line with its own forecast - helped by strong
sales of street furniture, its largest business.
In street furniture contracts, JCDecaux erects bus stops and
kiosks for cities in exchange for being able to put advertising
on them.
The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller
rivals U.S.-based Outfront Media and Europe's Clear
Channel Outdoor, said on Tuesday that quarterly adjusted
revenues rose 7.4 percent to 839.2 million euros ($953.83
million).
The company will provide guidance for the first quarter
along with its full-year results publication on March 5.
($1 = 0.8798 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)