* Full-year like-for-like growth reaches 1.5 pct

* Says to give Q1 guidance on March 7 (Adds detail, co-CEO comments, background)

PARIS Jan 24 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said it beat its full-year sales growth forecast, helped by a 10 percent surge at its transport business in the fourth quarter.

Sales rose 1.5 percent on a like-for-like basis last year, ahead of its November forecast of around 1 percent, JCDecaux said. Fourth-quarter growth of 0.2 percent exceeded its expectation for a slight decline.

"Organic revenue growth ... was mainly driven by the strength of the transport business in our key markets especially Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world, the UK and France," the company said.

JCDecaux signs contracts with local authorities to place ads in bus stops, metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards. It competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor.

Last year, the transport division benefited from double-digit growth in the UK thanks to the Olympic Games, as well as growth close to 10 percent in France due to digital ad screens at Paris' airports.

Added to that was a "strong performance" on Chinese metro systems and Hong Kong's mass transit railway, as well as contracts at airports in Singapore, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

JCDecaux's street furniture and billboard businesses saw full-year declines, meanwhile, hit by contraction in many European economies, as well as increased price pressure for billboards.

"Despite good resilience in France and a strong performance in the UK driven by the Olympics, the negative effect of the European recession continued to impact our organic growth," co-Chief Executive Jean-Charles Decaux said in a statement.

On a reported basis, fourth-quarter sales rose 4.3 percent to 746.6 million euros ($992 million), JCDecaux said.

Decaux said the group was "well positioned" to outperform the advertising market and said it would be able to make acquisitions if opportunities arose. He did not give details.

He added that the company would give guidance for the first quarter when it publishes full-year results on March 7. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Lionel Laurent and Keiron Henderson)