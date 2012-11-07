PARIS Nov 7 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux said quarterly organic growth accelerated to
2.7 percent, helped by strong sales of ads in transport hubs,
but predicted revenue would slip in the fourth quarter.
The group, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS
Outdoor, predicted that its organic growth for the year would
end up around 1 percent.
The world's top outdoor advertising group by sales posted
third quarter sales up 10.2 percent to 636 million on a reported
basis.
Analysts had been expecting sales in the quarter to reach
609 million euros, for organic growth of 1.2 percent, according
to 8 analysts polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Christian Plumb)