Anglo American marketing dual tranche US dollar bond
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - Anglo American is marketing a US dollar dual-tranche benchmark deal, according to a lead bank.
LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) -
* JCDecaux Holding company sets price range of 31.5-33 euros a share for sale of stake in JCDecaux - source
* Price range represents a discount of 2.7-7.1 percent to closing price - source
NEW YORK, April 3American International Group Inc is joining insurers offering products that offer consumers safeguards against hackers and cyber criminals who might steal personal data.