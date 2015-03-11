BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
LONDON, March 11 JC Decaux sells 12 million shares, or about 5.4 percent of its share capital, at 31.5 euro per share - Bookrunner (Reporting by Simon Jessopl editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe