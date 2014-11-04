UPDATE 2-Vodafone, Idea Cellular to create new Indian market leader
* Jio's entry has upended sector, forcing mergers (Updates with details of agreement, analyst quote, background)
PARIS Nov 4 JCDecaux
* appoints david bourg to succeed laurence debroux as chief financial and administrative officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jio's entry has upended sector, forcing mergers (Updates with details of agreement, analyst quote, background)
DUBAI, March 20 Falling crude oil prices and a lack of movement in international stock markets may keep many institutional investors away from Gulf bourses on Monday, leaving those markets vulnerable to short-term day trading.
* Says it signed a 7.61 billion won contract with LG Electronics to provide OLED manufacturing equipment