BRIEF-Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
SYDNEY Jan 25 Market operator Chi-X Global Holdings LLC said on Monday that U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co had agreed to buy its Australian, Hong Kong and Japanese subsidiaries for an undisclosed amount.
The deal is expected to close by the end of March, pending regulatory clearances, Chi-X said in a statement. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Tokyo Gas will spend billions of Yen for 33% of the Birdsboro Power Plant being built in State Of Pennsylvania by a regional energy company - Nikkei