HONG KONG Nov 9 Private equity firm J.C.
Flowers & Co will keep "a lot of cash on hand" to weather global
market turmoil and to stay ready for potential buyout
opportunities, founder J. Christopher Flowers said on Wednesday.
The firm, founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
banker Flowers and which focuses only on financial services,
sees a lot of opportunities in the European Union, should the
region manage to stay together in face of the sovereign debt
crisis in some of its member nations, he said at the AVCJ
conference in Hong Kong.
Flowers cited Spain's cajas savings banks among
opportunities in Europe.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by
Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)