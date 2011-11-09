* Euro zone outcome impossible to calculate - Flowers
* J.C. Flowers holding cash because of Europe uncertainty
* Firm sees opportunities in Europe, cites Spain's cajas
(Adds outlook for euro zone outcome, opportunities)
By Stephen Aldred and Devidutta Tripathy
HONG KONG, Nov 9 Private equity firm J.C.
Flowers & Co will keep "a lot of cash on hand" to weather global
market turmoil and to stay ready for potential buyout
opportunities, founder J. Christopher Flowers said on Wednesday.
Determining the outcome of the sovereign debt crisis of euro
zone countries "is impossible to calculate", Flowers said,
adding that analysts and investors in Europe see better odds of
a positive outcome, while those outside see worse odds.
"My own guess is that the most likely outcome is that the
euro zone hangs together. But there is a real possibility that's
not how it turns out and we end up in a serious crisis," Flowers
told an audience at the AVCJ conference in Hong Kong.
"Here is what we are trying to do in light of this
uncertainty: first of all, no matter what we are going to keep a
lot of cash in hand, in case we do face a crisis outcome," he
added.
Flowers, once a rising star of Wall Street in charge of the
Financial Institutions Group at Goldman Sachs Group Inc ,
made his name in Asia when he led the buyout of Long Term Credit
Bank of Japan in 1999, which became Shinsei Bank. Flowers and
co-investor Tim Collins cleared more than $1 billion in that
deal.
His investments over the global financial crisis have
reduced the size of his third $7 billion fund, and the firm has
recently taken a hit on the MF Global Holdings Ltd
crisis, after the commodities broker filed for bankruptcy
protection. The collapse of futures broker MF Global cost
Flowers $47.8 million.
The firm, which focuses only on financial services, sees a
lot of opportunities in the euro zone, should the region manage
to stay together in face of the sovereign debt crisis in some of
its member nations, he said.
"We have to think about investing now, because if the euro
survives, 2012 more or less will probably turn out to be a very
good time to invest in financial services, but if the euro
breaks up it's too soon," Flowers said.
He cited Spain's cajas savings banks among opportunities in
Europe.
(Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)