Oct 30 Johnson Controls Inc on Tuesday
reported a narrow quarterly loss on weaker sales in its key
automotive business in Europe and one-time restructuring and
accounting charges, the company said on Tuesday.
Milwaukee-based JCI reported a net loss of $8 million, or 1
cents per share, versus a profit of $234 million, or 34 cents
per share a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, JCI earned 77 cents per share,
narrowly beating analyst expectations of 75 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Restructuring charges in the quarter were $245 million, or
33 cents per diluted share, and a non-cash mark-to-market charge
of $447 million, or 40 cents per diluted share, was taken on
changes in pension and retiree medical benefits.
Quarterly revenue was $10.39 billion, down from $10.79
billion a year earlier. The maker of auto parts and power
management systems fell short of analyst revenue expectations of
$10.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.