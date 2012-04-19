NEW YORK, April 19 J.C. Penney Co Inc's top shareholder said on Thursday that the department store's chief executive has his full support to take a long-term perspective during the retailer's turnaround.

William Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns 17.7 percent of Penney shares, according to Thomson Reuters data, said Penney CEO Ron Johnson should ignore pressure for short-term results while he reinvents the 110-year old retailer.

"He has a shareholder who believes in him," Ackman told a real estate conference in New York. "I told Ron,'You don't need to worry about Wall Street. You don't need to worry about same-store-sales next quarter or next month.' He needs to do what make sense for the business model on a five- or 10-year basis."

Pershing Square first bought Penney shares in October 2010.

J.C. Penney in February did away with its longtime strategy of marking prices up only to slash them and instead now keeps prices low from the start, with twice monthly sales to clear out-of-season merchandise. It is also planning to change store layout and merchandise assortment.

Penney said in its annual report published last month that its new pricing strategy "could result in a prolonged decline in sales." In recent years, Penney has lost market share to rivals such as Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas and Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)