Aug 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc and hedge fund Pershing Square's Bill Ackman are in talks to resolve their dispute over the leadership of the U.S. retailer, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

J.C. Penney and Ackman could reach a deal as early as later on Monday, the source said. The source added that a final deal had not yet been reached and talks could still fall apart.