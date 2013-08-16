Aug 16 J.C. Penney Co Inc has entered
into an agreement with former board member and largest
shareholder Bill Ackman that paves the way for him to completely
walk away from the company.
Ackman, whose firm Pershing Square Capital Management owns
about 18 percent of J.C. Penney, resigned from the board earlier
this week after two years of campaigning to transform the
struggling department store operator.
Ackman has not said publicly what he plans to do with his
shares but if he were to sell at current prices, he would lose
more than $300 million. The paper loss figure does not include
shares bought through swaps.
"It is paving the way for (Pershing Square) to sell the
stock if they choose to do so," Imperial Capital analyst Mary
Ross Gilbert said after J.C. Penney disclosed the agreement in a
regulatory filing on Friday.
Under the deal, Ackman can make up to four requests to the
company to register the sale of his restricted common stock.
Restricted shares are issued to certain company executives
and shareholders to prevent premature selling that might
adversely affect the company.
Such stock cannot be sold without registration with the
Securities and Exchange Commission or through some other
exemption.
Ackman was restricted from selling stock immediately after
his resignation from the board as he was privy to confidential
information about the company as a director.
Shares of the company, which reports second-quarter results
on Tuesday, were down 2 percent at $13.60 in premarket trading.
While Ackman may plan to exit the company, other investors
have shown interest. Billionaire investor and philanthropist
George Soros had added 2 million shares to raise his holding to
19.98 million shares, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.