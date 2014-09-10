NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - US department store giant JC
Penney took a major step on the road to recovery on Wednesday,
pricing a bigger-than-expected US$400m unsecured bond that
showed it has ample access to the debt capital markets.
The upsized deal, its first in four years, was multiple
times oversubscribed - no mean feat for a troubled company that
was only saved from default last May by a US$2.25bn real estate
loan.
The five-year non-call life bond priced at par to yield
8.125%, which was at the tight end of whispers, heard from
investors at 8%-8.5%.
Not only was the trade grown in size from US$350m, but
timing was also accelerated because of the strong reception from
investors.
"This deal was all about proving the company has access to
the unsecured bond market, which it has done," said one banker
close to the trade.
"They could have priced a much bigger deal based on the
level of demand, but the company decided not to do any more than
US$400m as it has a ton of liquidity."
Wednesday's transaction wasn't make-or-break for JC Penney,
which had enough cash to repay its outstandings.
According to Moody's, the retailer had US$847m in available
cash in August 2014, as well as a US$1.85bn asset-based credit
facility.
A Fitch report noted trough liquidity, between cash on hand
with JC Penney and availability on a revolver, in late October
to mid-November is expected to be around US$1.3bn to US$1.4bn
with year-end total liquidity of approximately US$2bn to
US$2.1bn.
The latest deal will be used to tender for three outstanding
bonds maturing in the next three years: US$200m 6.875% notes due
October 2015, US$200m 7.675% notes due August 2016, and US$285m
7.95% notes due April 2017.
Analysts expect the company to take out the entire 2015
bond.
Moody's, which assigned a Caa2 rating to the new issue, said
it may upgrade the company's outlook to stable from negative if
it raised enough money to buy back the 2015 bonds in entirety.
MORE PROOF
The company's rehabilitation began last May when lenders
granted a US$2.25bn loan to the company - a lifeline which
staved off a liquidity crisis.
Goldman Sachs was lead arranger on the loan, which was
backed by more than US$4bn of hard collateral, including an
appraised value of over US$3.3bn in real estate collateral.
The company then tapped the equity market to raise cash, and
in June this year arranged a new US$2.35bn five-year asset-based
revolver.
Penney's business now also seems to be recovering.
It reported stronger-than-expected quarterly same-store
sales last month, even as other big retailers like Walmart and
Macy's had disappointing sales figures. Fitch downgraded Sears
Holdings to CC from CCC on Wednesday, citing its decline in
profitability and lack of visibility in the turnaround in its
operations.
One banker said improvement in gross margins, which shows
the company is tackling its inventories, was one of the metrics
investors were most focused on.
One investor, who had kept an open mind on the issue but
decided to hold off, said the new bonds were attractively priced
to the outstanding curve.
The 5.75% February 2018 bonds, for example, are trading at a
cash price of 97.3 with a yield-to-worst of 6.66%, CreditSights
said.
"There are a lot of people who think that JC Penney has
turned the corner, but we still have a few concerns about the
company," said one investor. "We want to see how it does over
the holiday season."
Moody's expects the interest coverage ratio to be -0.5 times
earnings this year and to break even next year if the
improvement in earnings continues.
"Although JC Penney sales and gross margins have notably
improved in 2014, its profitability and credit metrics remain
very weak," Moody's said.
"Further improvement in earnings is required for JC Penney
to have a sustainable capital structure."
JP Morgan was left-lead on the new trade, while Barclays and
Goldman Sachs were also bookrunners.
