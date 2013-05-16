BRIEF-Merck sets quarterly dividend of $0.47/share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 J C Penney Company Inc : * J.c.penney company inc CEO says re-connecting with core customers
"this won't happen overnight" * Penney CEO says next ad campaigns to be similar in vein to mother's day * Penney CEO says customers will see expandes selection of basics in its core
brands * Penney CEO says "attractions" will remain a strategic emphasis * Penney CEO says doesn't expect significant new hiring or layoffs * Penney CFO says Q1 traffic down 6 percent * Penney CEO says can get online, in-store inventories aligned by fall, for
e-Commerce purposes * Penney CEO tells analysts "give US some time"
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)