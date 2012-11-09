Nov 9 J C Penney Company Inc : * CEO says traffic down 12 percent in Q3 * Penney CEO says will start showing manufacturers' suggested prices alongside

jcp prices * Penney CEO says "100 percent committed" to new jcp concept * Penney CFO says lost $20 mln/wk due to elimination of "month-long value",

hurt same-store sales by 6.5 percentage points * Penney CFO estimates $1.5 billion cash on hand at year end * Penney CFO has cash plus $2.5 billion credit line enough not to "change the

timeline" of the transformation * Penney CFO says jcp has transformed 11 percent of square footage so far, or

7.2 million sq feet of floor space * Penney CFO says sales per square foot is $269 in the transformed areas, $134

in the "old jcp" parts * Penney CFO says sales per square foot at the 8 shops opened this year is $239

versus $180 in those areas before stores * Penney CEO says will run only its sale of the year on black Friday * Penney CEO says will launch holiday promotion called "merry christmas

America" to start on black Friday, details to come on Monday * Penney CEO says will return to growth in 2013