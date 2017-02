April 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday that its chief financial officer, Michael Dastugue, is leaving the department store chain on Friday.

Chief Operating Officer Michael Kramer will assume the CFO duties on an interim basis while a search for a replacement is conducted, the company said. Kramer joined Penney in December, soon after Chief Executive Ron Johnson took the helm. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)