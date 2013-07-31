By Dhanya Skariachan and Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, July 31 Commercial lender CIT Group
Inc abruptly stopped funding some future shipments to
struggling retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc, just months
before the all-important holiday season, a source familiar with
the situation said on Wednesday.
CIT, who met Penney officials on Tuesday, is currently in
talks with the department store chain to resolve the issue, the
source said. Penney and CIT representatives were not immediately
available for comment.
The news, which sent shares of the department store chain
down 10.2 percent in late trading, came months after CIT decided
to start charging Penney vendors a 1.0 percent surcharge on all
invoices. Penney shares closed down $1.66 at $14.60 Wednesday.
CIT and other finance companies, known in the industry as
factors, provide short-term loans to suppliers while they are
waiting to be paid by those receiving their goods or services.
One industry source said CIT may want detailed financial
data ahead of Penney's quarterly earnings report on Aug. 20.
Penney earlier this year lined up a five-year $2.25 billion
financing package to shore up its liquidity after sales fell 25
percent last fiscal year under former Chief Executive Ron
Johnson's failed attempt to remake Penney into a more
fashionable department store.
Mike Ullman, who both preceded and succeeded Johnson, has
largely reversed Johnson's strategy, bringing back heavy
discounting and coupons. Ullman is also bringing back some of
the merchandise Johnson did away with, much of that has not hit
shelves yet.
Wall Street analysts expects Penney to report same-store
sales fell 6.7 percent for the second quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters.
The New York Post first reported about Penney having credit
problems again.