Sept 26 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on
Thursday that Mark Sweeney has left the company after serving as
senior vice president and controller for just over a year, and
that it has named Dennis Miller, who was controller before
Sweeney, as its interim principal accounting officer.
The department store operator, which is under pressure to
improve its business quickly, did not say why Sweeney left
Penney on Sept. 20. He was appointed controller on Sept. 5,
2012.
Miller, 60, currently oversees Penney's shared services
center in Salt Lake City and was Penney's senior vice president
and controller from June 3, 2008 until Sept. 5, 2012.
Before joining Penney, Sweeney served as vice president and
operational controller of General Electric Co.