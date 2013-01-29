Jan 29 J.C. Penney Co Inc will begin
offering targeted discounts at certain times throughout the
year, a change of course for the struggling U.S. retailer that
had stopped offering such discounts, according to media reports.
The reintroduction of targeted discounts is aimed at luring
shoppers who were turned off when the discounts disappeared last
year, chief executive Ron Johnson told The Associated Press.
The department store chain also plans to add price tags or
signs for more than half of its merchandise to show customers
how much they're saving by shopping at the chain, according to
the AP report.
"Our sales have gone backward a little more than we
expected, but that doesn't change the vision or the strategy. We
made changes and we learned an incredible amount. That is what's
informing our tactics as we go forward." Johnson was quoted as
saying.
Penney has been revamping stores, merchandise and strategy
under Johnson, who previously ran the retail division at Apple
Inc.
"We will have a targeted sale in a certain category, when it
means the most to our customer," spokeswoman Kristin Hays told
the Wall Street Journal in an email.