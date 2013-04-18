April 18 J.C. Penney Co Inc is speaking
with Wells Fargo & Co and others, including parties that
invest in troubled companies, about a new loan to help it
buttress its cash reserves, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Other parties involved in talks about providing funds for
the loan include a lending unit of private equity firm TPG and
Gordon Brothers Group, an investment firm that sometimes
finances troubled retailers, those people said, according to the
paper.
Penney, Wells Fargo, TPG and Gordon Brothers declined to
comment.
Also on Thursday, the troubled retailer said its chief
operating officer, Michael Kramer, and chief talent officer,
Daniel Walker, left the company, confirming earlier press
reports. Both executives had worked at Apple Inc with
ousted CEO Ron Johnson.
Kramer will receive a lump sum cash payment of $2.14
million.
The loan - in the amount of $500 million - would come due in
five years and be backed by Penney's inventory, accounts
receivable and intellectual property, the people said, according
to the report.
Penney's merchandise inventory decreased by $575 million, or
19.7 percent, to $2.34 billion at the end of fiscal 2012 as the
company worked on efforts such as setting up specialized shops
within its large department stores.
Discussions were active on Thursday and the group's
membership was still fluid, but a deal could be reached within
days, the people said, according to the Journal.
On Monday, Penney said it had borrowed $850 million from its
$1.85 billion revolving credit facility as it revamps its
business strategy following the departure of Chief Executive Ron
Johnson. Under Johnson, Penney tried to eliminate coupons and
turned off its core shoppers, leading to steep declines in
revenue.
Last week, Penney brought back Johnson's predecessor, Myron
Ullman, who is expected to return to the chain's old pricing
strategy, which relied heavily on coupons to draw in shoppers.
Separately on Thursday, a New York judge ruled that Penney
can sell Martha Stewart goods under a "JCP Everyday" label, at
least until an appeal by Macy's Inc is decided.
Macy's claims it has the exclusive right to sell Martha
Stewart goods in categories such as bedding, bath and tableware,
under a 2006 agreement that runs to 2018. It sued Penney and
Stewart's company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia,
after they announced a partnership in December 2011.
Shares of Penney were up 3.2 percent at $15.23 in afternoon
trading.