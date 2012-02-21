Feb 21 The Fitch Ratings agency on Tuesday downgraded J.C. Penney Co Inc's debt a notch, saying the department store chain's sales could contract while it moves to a new pricing strategy and invests on building 'store-in-stores.'

Last month, Penney said it was doing away with its strategy of marking prices up only to slash them, and was revamping stores over a three-year period so that each will have 100 smaller stores, one per brand such as Martha Stewart and Nanette Lepore.

Fitch downgraded Penney's debt to "BB+" from "BBB-", assuming sales would shrink by a "high single digit" in 2012. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; editing by John Wallace)