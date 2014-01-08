Jan 8 Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc maintained its forecast for the fourth quarter after what it described as a pleasing performance over the holiday period.

However, the retailer's shares fell 7 percent to $7.64 in trading before the bell.

The company said in November it expected comparable store sales to improve in the fourth quarter compared with the a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)