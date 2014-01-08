Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
Jan 8 Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc maintained its forecast for the fourth quarter after what it described as a pleasing performance over the holiday period.
However, the retailer's shares fell 7 percent to $7.64 in trading before the bell.
The company said in November it expected comparable store sales to improve in the fourth quarter compared with the a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
LONDON, March 12 An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.