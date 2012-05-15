May 15 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported an 18.9 percent decline in first-quarter sales at stores open at least a year.

Penney reported a net loss of $163 million, or 75 cents per share for the quarter ended April 28, compared with a profit of $64 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)