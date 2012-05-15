* Q1 same-store sales down 18.9 pct

* Cuts 20 cts/quarter dividend

* Shares down about 13 pct afterhours (Adds CEO comment, background; updates stock price)

May 15 J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) reported an 18.9 percent decline in first-quarter sales at stores open at least a year and discontinued its dividend to help fund its ongoing overhaul.

In February, Penney began a multiyear transformation when Penney eliminated hundreds of sales events in favor of everyday prices on most items, a radical departure that analysts predicted would confuse or alienate its customers.

Chief Executive Ron Johnson said in a statement that "sales and profitability have been tougher" than expected.

Penney is eliminating its 20 cents per share quarterly dividend to have $175 million in additional cash to fund its transformation.

Total net sales fell 20.1 percent to $3.15 billion, below the $3.41 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to I/B/E/S.

Analysts had been expecting a same-store sales decline of 12.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Penney reported a net loss of $163 million, or 75 cents per share, for the quarter ended April 28, compared with a profit of $64 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Penney shares fell 13.3 percent to $29.40 after closing at $33.32 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gary Hill and Richard Chang)