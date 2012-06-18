June 18 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on
Monday that Michael Francis, whom the department store lured
away last year from Target Corp and who was responsible
for its merchandising and marketing, is stepping down
immediately, after only eight and a half months on the job.
Chief Executive Ron Johnson will assume direct oversight of
Penney's marketing and merchandising functions, the company
said. The retailer last month reported an 18.9 percent decline
in same-store sales for the first quarter of its turnaround.
