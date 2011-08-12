* Sees Q3 EPS 15-20 cents vs Street view 23 cents
* Sees Q3 comparable sales up 2-3 pct
* Q2 EPS 7 cents, in line with Street view
* Shares down 1 percent in morning trading
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Aug 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N)
forecast weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings as more
price cutting threatened to further dent its gross margin, sending
its shares down 1 percent in morning trade.
The department store chain reported second-quarter profit
in line with the average Wall Street estimate as merchandise
available only at Penney stores boosted sales at its stores.
But early in the quarter, Penney found itself having to
offer more discounts after sales were soft, lowering gross margin
by 1.1 percentage points to 38.3 percent. The company said gross
margin would also take a slight hit in the current quarter.
Penney CEO Myron Ullman, who is stepping down in November,
said consumers are likely to remain stressed.
"The tumultuous last 10 days or so hasn't given our core
customer, the middle income family, any reason to be more
confident," Ullman said on a call with the investors.
U.S. consumer sentiment worsened sharply in early August,
falling to the lowest index level since 1980, according to a
survey released on Friday by Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan. [ID:nN1E77B08W]
Unemployment has been above 9 percent for about two years
now while wages have stagnated, curbing middle class and less
affluent consumers' ability to shop.
Penney reported that second-quarter net income was little
changed from a year earlier at $14 million, or 7 cents per share.
That was in line with Wall Street analysts' average forecast,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales were down 0.8 percent to $3.91 billion, largely
because of its exit from its catalog business. Same-store sales
were up 1.5 percent, a slower clip than Macy's, Dillard's and
Kohl's Corp.
Penney forecast earnings per share in the current quarter
will range between 15 cents and 20 cents, below analysts'
average forecast of 23 cents.
Penney shares were down 1 percent at $26.56, while Kohl's
(KSS.N) were up 1 percent, and Macy's (M.N) slipped 0.4 percent.
The S&P 500 index .SPX was up 0.5 percent.
MARGINS UNDER PRESSURE
Penney, whose shoppers are more exposed to an economic
slowdown than rival Macy's Inc or higher-end chain Nordstrom Inc
(JWN.N), forecast sales at stores open at least a year, or
same-store sales, to rise between 2 percent and 3 percent in the
third quarter, helped by exclusive merchandise.
Penney in recent years has worked to remake itself into a
fashionable destination with exclusive lines such as Liz
Claiborne LIZ.N clothing and stores-within-its-stores for
cosmetics seller Sephora and Spain's fast-fashion chain Mango.
Penney suffered dramatic sales declines during the
recession. Sales are recovering, in part because of those higher
end lines, but are still below 2008 levels.
Exclusive lines give shoppers a reason to choose one chain
over another and lowers the risk of having to slash prices to
stay competitive and take a hit to their gross margin.
But Wall Street Strategies analyst Brian Sozzi told Reuters
that Penney has further to go than Macy's or even Kohl's in
offering merchandise to entice shoppers to pay up.
"Penney has more exposure to selling basic items," like white
T-shirts, Sozzi said.
Macy's, Kohl's and Dillard's all reported steady or higher
gross margin for the second quarter.
Earlier this week, department store peers Macy's, Nordstrom
and Kohl's all raised their profit outlooks and forecast strong
sales for the rest of the year. Late Thursday, Dillard's Inc
(DDS.N) reported quarterly profit more than doubled.
[ID:nN1E77A1OJ]
U.S. retail sales in July posted their biggest gain since
March, tempering fears that the world's largest economy might
be slipping back into recession. Excluding autos, sales
increased 0.5 percent, well above forecasts for a 0.2 percent
gain.
Penney, which is in the process of selling its outlet
business, said it was offering voluntary early retirement packages
to certain employees. The chain will say next quarter how many
employees are eligible and what the costs might be.
In June, Penney announced that Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) senior
vice president of retail, Ron Johnson, will become CEO after
Ullman steps down. Ullman will become executive chairman of the
board.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John
Wallace, Phil Berlowitz)