* Offering most expensive handbags yet
* Selling national brand toys for 1st time in 20 years
* Still contending with price conscious shopper--analyst
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Nov 1 J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) is
adding more expensive items to its holiday selection this year,
betting its efforts to become a more fashionable retailer will
bring in shoppers willing to spend more.
For instance, the retailer will offer its most expensive
handbag yet under its exclusive Liz Claiborne brand and offer
fancier watches made of rose gold.
Other new additions include national toy brands such as
Mattel Inc's (MAT.O) Barbie dolls for the first time in 20
years.
Analysts expect the battle to be fierce this holiday season
among department stores that cater to middle class shoppers
such as Macy's Inc (M.N), Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) and Penney, whose
new CEO, former Apple Inc (AAPL.O) executive Ron Johnson, takes
the reins on Tuesday.
But shoppers are spending again, especially those with more
discretionary cash, and Penney is wooing them.
One Liz Claiborne leather handbag was priced at $80, far
pricier than the handbags the retailer has typically sold, said
Lorraine Hitch, a Penney senior vice president, as she gave
Reuters a tour of the chain's Manhattan store last week.
"There are definitely some more luxury touches to items-
customers are responding," Hitch said.
In the last few years, Penney has sought to remake itself
into a hipper retailer, able to draw younger, fashionable women
willing to spend, and rely less on its traditional shopper, who
is more vulnerable to the ups and downs of the economy.
Penney now operates some 300 Sephora cosmetic outlets
within stores, with more to come, and is also opening more of
the higher end Mango by MNG fast fashion stores within its
doors.
It also recently bought the Liz Claiborne brand after being
its exclusive department store retailer for just over a year.
But the chain's transformation is still very much a work in
progress, analysts said.
Penney's October same-stores sales, to be reported on
Thursday, are expected to rise, but lag those of Macy's, Kohl's
and Dillard's Inc (DDS.N), according to Thomson Reuters data.
"I don't think they've really succeeded in changing over
their customer -- they'd love to have a slightly younger, more
fashion forward customer," said Paul Lejuez, a Nomura analyst.
"That takes a long time."
Penney's same store sales rose 4.5 percent last holiday quarter and have continued to rise since. But on several
occasions, it has missed monthly same-store sales forecasts
after having to slash prices. In September, same-store sales
unexpectedly fell.
Penney has also introduced a holiday store within a store
called Wrapt and begun selling cookware by Calphalon, a Newell
Rubbermaid Inc (NWL.N) brand. And it is giving prominent
display space to Keurig single-serve coffee makers.
The idea, Hitch said, was for Penney to be the "one place
you can shop for all your gift needs," especially more
expensive ones. Still, beyond the Claiborne items and its
private label clothing, few items are exclusive to Penney.
And Penney remains a "promotional" chain, reliant on
bargains.
That $80 Liz Claiborne bag Penney touted was regularly
priced at $120. And many items in the Wrapt display were 30 to
40 percent off, even though the holiday shopping season has not
started in earnest yet.
"The problem is that they still have a price sensitive
customer," said Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand.
