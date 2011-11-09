Nov 9 J.C. Penney Co Inc's (JCP.N) new chief
executive Ron Johnson is set to bring on a former colleague
from his days at Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as the department store
chain's new chief operating officer, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Johnson, who took the reins of the chain last week, has
tapped Michael Kramer, who was the chief financial officer of
Apple Retail from 2000 to 2005. Johnson led Apple's stores
from 2000 until last month.
Kramer, who has been CEO of apparel maker Kellwood since
2008, will start at Penney on Dec. 1, the Journal said, citing
its sources. Kramer was the chief financial officer at
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) between his stints at Apple and
Kellwood.
A spokeswoman for Penney declined to comment, while a
Kellwood spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for
comment.
Penney, which posted a 1.6 percent decline in sales at
stores open a year or more for its third quarter, will report
full quarterly results on Monday.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)