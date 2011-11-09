Nov 9 J.C. Penney Co Inc's (JCP.N) new chief executive Ron Johnson is set to bring on a former colleague from his days at Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as the department store chain's new chief operating officer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Johnson, who took the reins of the chain last week, has tapped Michael Kramer, who was the chief financial officer of Apple Retail from 2000 to 2005. Johnson led Apple's stores from 2000 until last month.

Kramer, who has been CEO of apparel maker Kellwood since 2008, will start at Penney on Dec. 1, the Journal said, citing its sources. Kramer was the chief financial officer at Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) between his stints at Apple and Kellwood.

A spokeswoman for Penney declined to comment, while a Kellwood spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Penney, which posted a 1.6 percent decline in sales at stores open a year or more for its third quarter, will report full quarterly results on Monday. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)