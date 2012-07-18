(Adds CEO comments, background and byline)
By Poornima Gupta
ASPEN, Colorado, July 18 J.C. Penney Co Inc
Chief Executive Ron Johnson stood by the company's new
pricing strategy on Wednesday, even though that plan has
initially hurt sales.
Johnson, who came to J.C. Penney after running Apple Inc's
retail stores, said he is treating the department store
chain like a start-up company.
"The only question is what size will the start-up be," he
said, declining to specify how much the company could downsize.
"We are going to get to the right level. The right level is
where you have honored the integrity. "
In terms of sales, the company has gotten smaller. The
company's same-store sales fell 18.9 percent in the first
quarter, far worse than Wall Street analysts had expected, as
J.C. Penney tried a strategy of moving away from hundreds of
sales events to everyday low prices.
Johnson, speaking at Fortune magazine's Brainstorm Tech
conference in Aspen, Colorado, said that he was sticking with
the new pricing strategy and that the company's board of
directors was "totally supportive."
Johnson also repeated his assertion that J.C. Penney
initially confused customers with how it explained the new
pricing strategy.
"Our execution wasn't what we needed," he said. "Our pricing
is kind of confusing. Our marketing kind of overreached."
In June, Michael Francis, who was hired away from Target
Corp to be president of J.C. Penney, responsible for
marketing and merchandising, left the company.
Johnson compared the restructuring efforts at J.C. Penney to
his early days at Apple when was struggling.
"Apple went through much tougher years than we are going
through this year at Penney's, he said, adding that such effort
takes time. "A transformation is a marathon, not a sprint."
Aside from changing its pricing strategy, J.C. Penney is
also overhauling its merchandise, carving its stores into
hundreds of boutiques, each hosting a brand like Tourneau
watches or Martha Stewart home products.
Some of those changes start next week, Johnson said,
including the opening of "denim bars" with Levi's jeans.
Johnson also said he was a strong believer in physical
stores and predicted that online retailing would level off just
as catalog shopping did a few decades ago.
"Online retail is going to level off by category, by
business," he said.
