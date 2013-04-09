By Ben Berkowitz
| April 9
April 9 The board of J.C. Penney Co Inc
is facing scathing criticism from retail investors and corporate
governance experts after ousting Chief Executive Ron Johnson and
replacing him with his own embattled predecessor, Myron Ullman.
Hours after the switch was announced on Monday, there was at
least one call for the entire board to resign, while others
suggested shareholders might vote out current board members at
the company's next annual meeting.
"It was the wrong thing for the board to do to get rid of
Johnson here. With the board firing Johnson now, at this stage
in the game, they should tender their own resignation as well,"
said Brian McGough, managing director and head of the retail
group at Hedgeye Risk Management.
Though the board may not face serious legal challenges to
the decision, shareholders may question whether its move to
replace Johnson with Ullman, who Johnson himself replaced in
late 2011, is good for them.
J.C. Penney shares lost half their value during Johnson's
tenure after having shed 15 percent during Ullman's time as CEO
from 2004 to 2011. The stock price plunged further Monday night
on the news of Ullman's return, as analysts blamed him for
creating the problems that Johnson was supposed to fix.
Whether Ullman is the right man for the job or not, some
said ultimate responsibility for the company's future now lies
with the remaining 10 members of the board of directors, four of
whom joined in the last five years.
The board said in a statement it picked Ullman because he
was well-positioned to move quickly and improve sales, but
Ullman himself conceded in an interview that the change was so
new he did not yet have a plan.
Governance experts said it was unlikely the board would face
legal repercussions for the change.
"That's a classic board decision," said Charles Elson, a
professor of finance at the University of Delaware. "It's called
business judgment. It's up to them."
J.C. Penney Chairman Tom Engibous, in a statement, said the
company felt fortunate to have Ullman's help. The board, through
a company spokeswoman, declined further comment.
ABRUPT ABOUT-FACE
Board member Bill Ackman, the hedge fund manager whose
Pershing Square is J.C. Penney's largest shareholder, might also
take heat for his role in the CEO debacle.
Ackman handpicked Johnson to replace Ullman and in May 2012
said the company had been "chronically mismanaged" during his
tenure. Ackman could not be reached for comment, but said last
Friday that criticism of Johnson "is deserved."
David Tawil, whose hedge fund Maglan Capital had bet that
J.C. Penney's stock would fall further, likened the change in
management to an abrupt about-face.
"This is like Elon Musk announcing that Tesla (the maker of
electric cars) is changing gears and will now focus on
gas-powered vehicles," Tawil said.
Whether the board get to make the same mistakes again will
be entirely up to shareholders, said Paul Hodgson, an
independent corporate governance analyst in Camden, Maine.
"When you get a board that keeps making errors like that,
then you start to lose faith not just in the CEO, but in the
board as well," said Hodgson. "I think at the next annual
meeting, the shareholders will be registering their
dissatisfaction with the board."