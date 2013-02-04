Feb 4 J.C. Penney Co Inc filed a lawsuit
on Monday asking a Delaware judge to declare that it is not in a
default of its bond agreements, protecting nearly $3 billion of
debt from being due in the coming months.
The lawsuit was filed after J.C. Penney received a letter
earlier on Monday from the Brown Rudnick law, firm which said
the retailer had breached a covenant of a bond indenture
agreement by granting a lien on its inventory, according to the
complaint filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery.
The indenture agreement related to $326 million of
outstanding bonds that mature in 2037, although the letter said
that J.C. Penney could be in default on all of its $2.9 billion
bond debt, according to the lawsuit.
The letter also said bondholders believed that J.C. Penney's
debt could be declared payable in less than three months,
according to the lawsuit.
The letter said Brown Rudnick represented investors who hold
more than half of the outstanding bonds due in 2037, according
the complaint, which seeks to be heard on an expedited basis.
"We believe this notice of default is invalid, completely
without merit and is intended to create self-interested trading
opportunities in the market, and we will therefore vigorously
defend the interests of J.C. Penney and all of our
constituencies," J.C. Penney Chief Financial Officer Ken Hannah
said in a statement.
In the complaint, J.C. Penney noted that the demand from
Brown Rudnick came as the company is investing significantly to
update its stores.
J.C. Penney has been struggling with plunging sales for
almost a year as Chief Executive Ron Johnson has tried to
eliminate most discounts while also transforming each of its 700
largest stores into a collection of 100 shops for brands like
Levi's and PVH Corp's Izod band.
Customers balked at the new pricing and the retailer has
backtracked on some of its pricing policy.
The stock was down more than 50 percent in the past 12
months.
The case is JC Penney Company Inc v U.S. Bank National
Association, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 8276.