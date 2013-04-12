By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, April 12 A New York judge on Friday
handed embattled J.C. Penney Co Inc an interim victory
in its dispute with Macy's Inc over goods designed by Martha
Stewart.
But the judge said his ruling, which clears J.C. Penney to
sell such goods as long as they don't carry the Martha Stewart
name, was only a "bye" in the wider war. And he had harsh words
for former J.C. Penney Chief Executive Ron Johnson, who he
called the "architect" of the dispute.
The two national retailers are battling over the rights to
sell Martha Stewart products in what are challenging times for
department stores, especially J.C. Penney. Friday's ruling
capped a week in which J.C. Penney ousted Johnson as chief
executive and hired advisers to help it position itself
financially.
Macy's claims it has the exclusive right to sell Martha
Stewart goods in categories such as bedding, bath, and
tableware, under a 2006 agreement that runs to 2018.
Macy's sued J.C. Penney and Stewart's company, Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc, when they announced a
partnership in December 2011.
Last year, Justice Jeffrey Oing blocked J.C. Penney from
selling the disputed goods under a Martha Stewart label.
His ruling on Friday denied a request by Macy's to expand
that ban to include products that would be branded "JCP
Everyday."
Ted Grossman, a lawyer for Macy's, said he would appeal the
ruling to prevent it from taking effect.
J.C. Penney said it plans to make the products available for
sale in May.
The judge's decision was a reprieve for J.C. Penney, which
has already had the products manufactured and is storing them in
warehouses. An analyst has estimated the value of the goods at
$100 million.
"J.C. Penney has been a given a proverbial bye in this
case," Oing said as he ruled.
In making his decision, the judge said he could not ignore
the economic harm that an adverse ruling would have caused J.C.
Penney, "even if it is the result of their own acts."
J.C. Penney went ahead and manufactured the disputed
products under the "JCP Everyday" label after the judge barred
the Martha Stewart products last summer.
J.C. Penney's actions, Oing said, were spurred on by former
CEO Johnson, whose conduct "may be less than admirable."
"The personal architect of this whole dispute has been fired
by J.C. Penney's," the judge said during Friday's hearing.
Johnson, who negotiated the deal with Martha Stewart as a
key component of his plan to re-invent J.C. Penney, was ousted
as chief executive on Monday and replaced by his predecessor,
Mike Ullman.
According to email evidence, Johnson wanted Stewart to break
her agreement with Macy's. He thought he had found a way around
that when Stewart told him her contract with Macy's allowed her
to sell the disputed goods at her own stores.
J.C. Penney and Stewart planned to launch Martha Stewart
stores within J.C. Penney before Macy's sued. Macy's claims the
proposed boutiques don't fall into the exception.
On Thursday, sources said J.C. Penney had hired Blackstone
Group LP's financial advisory arm to explore how to
position the retailer financially. Under
Johnson, sales dropped 25 percent last year.
The trial continues on Tuesday.
