BRIEF-hhgregg files for Chapter 11 in Southern District of Indiana
* Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana– court filing
Sept 27 Struggling retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc said it expects to end the year with about $1.3 billion in cash, excluding the proceeds from a share offering.
The company said on Thursday it had begun offering up to 96.6 million shares to raise funds for general corporate purposes.
"Taking into account the net proceeds from this offering, the company's expected year-end liquidity is anticipated to increase by the amount of such net proceeds," J.C. Penney said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The company has not disclosed the price at which it plans to sell the shares.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition