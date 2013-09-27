Sept 27 J.C. Penney Co Inc will raise up to $932 million from a share offering of 96.6 million shares at $9.65 each.

The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to buy 12.6 million shares, the company said on Friday.

The retailer's shares fell 6 percent to $9.79 in premarket trading.

The public offering is expected to close on Oct. 1, J.C. Penney said in a statement.